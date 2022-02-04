Fujifilm to buy Atara cell therapy plant

Fujifilm has agreed to acquire a cell therapy production facility from Atara Biotherapeutics for $100 million. The facility, in Thousand Oaks, California, can make allogeneic T-cell and CAR T-cell immunotherapies. Fujifilm says the purchase expands its biologic drug contract manufacturing services to the US West Coast, complementing facilities in Massachusetts, Texas, and England. Fujifilm will manufacture therapies in Atara’s pipeline under a long-term agreement.
