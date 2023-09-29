Genentech, PeptiDream team on drug conjugates

Genentech and Kanagawa, Japan–based PeptiDream have signed a multitarget collaboration and licensing agreement focused on the discovery and development of macrocyclic peptide-radioisotope drug conjugates. The partners will use PeptiDream’s platform to discover, optimize, and develop macrocyclic peptide candidates for drug conjugates against targets of interest to Genentech. The firm will give PeptiDream an up-front payment of $40 million.
