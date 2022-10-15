Ginkgo to back Merck with biocatalysts

Ginkgo Bioworks has signed an agreement to engineer up to four enzymes for use as biocatalysts in the manufacture of Merck & Co. active pharmaceutical ingredients. The biotech company aims to optimize the biocatalysts by employing proprietary fungal strains, cell line development, enzyme engineering, and multiomics expertise. Ginkgo claims its technology can expand the range of enzyme expression and reduce the cost of goods compared with standard Escherichia coli–hosted biocatalysis techniques. Ginkgo values the deal at up to $144 million.
