Hanko to step down at Siegfried

Siegfried, the Swiss pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing firm, says Rudolf Hanko, CEO since 2009, will step down at the end of the year. Wolfgang Wienand, currently chief scientific and strategy officer for the firm, will succeed Hanko. Before Siegfried, Hanko headed Bayer’s pharmaceutical division. During his tenure, Siegfried’s annual sales tripled to nearly $710 million, partly through the acquisition of BASF’s custom pharmaceutical chemical business. He also oversaw the construction and launch in 2016 of a major manufacturing facility in China. Hanko is up for election to the company’s board of directors.
