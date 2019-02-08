Hitachi expands in regenerative medicine with Apceth acquisition

Aiming to expand its presence in Europe as well as its business in regenerative medicines, Hitachi Chemical will acquire Apceth Biopharma, a German contract manufacturer, for about $85 million. The deal follows Hitachi’s purchase of PCT, a US regenerative medicines contractor, in 2017 and the opening of a contract development and manufacturing facility in Yokohama, Japan, last April. Apceth specializes in producing cancer immunotherapy cells, induced pluripotent stem cells, and mesenchymal stem cells.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter