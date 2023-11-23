Hovione acquires synthetic sugars expert ExtremoChem

Hovione, a pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization based in Lisbon, Portugal, has acquired ExtremoChem, a start-up specializing in the development of bioinspired synthetic sugars. These sugars target enhanced stabilization, reduced viscosity, and improved drug delivery performance of proteins and other biopharmaceuticals. ExtremoChem, also based in Lisbon, has developed a library of synthetic analogs of natural molecules found in extremophiles, which are organisms capable of withstanding hostile environments.
