Investors to sell pharmaceutical services firm Seqens to SK Capital

The investment firm Eurazeo says it will sell its majority stake in Seqens, a French contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), to a group of funds led by the investment firm SK Capital Partners. Seqens has acquired several competitors in recent years—including Chemie Uetikon, PCAS, and PCI Synthesis—and now has annual sales of about $1 billion and 3,000 employees. Eurazeo suggests in a press statement that Seqens may be merged with Wavelength Pharmaceuticals, an Israeli CDMO that SK Capital acquired in 2017.
