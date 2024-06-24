Irish biotech Priothera hires EuroAPI to make its small molecule

The Dublin-based biotechnology firm Priothera has hired EuroAPI to manufacture mocravimod, which Priothera is developing as an adjunct drug for people receiving stem cell therapy for blood cancers. Under the 5-year agreement, EuroAPI will develop a production process for the molecule at its Budapest site. Mocravimod is being studied in a Phase 3 trial involving about 250 adults with acute myeloid leukemia.
