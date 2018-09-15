Italian firm Olon acquires pharma chemicals plant in India

Olon, an Italian contract manufacturer of pharmaceutical chemicals, has acquired a generic drug chemical facility in Mahad, India, that had been operated by Sandoz. The site employs about 200 people. Last year, Olon purchased Ricerca, a pharmaceutical chemical maker in Concord, Ohio. It recently completed a $12 million expansion of its facility in Settimo Torinese, Italy, as part of a three-year plan intended to eventually add biologic drug production.
