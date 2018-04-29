Italy’s Dipharma will acquire Kalexsyn

The Italian pharmaceutical chemical maker Dipharma has struck a deal to acquire Kalexsyn, a Kalamazoo, Mich.-based provider of contract research services. Dipharma says the purchase will mesh Kalexsyn’s ability to carry out difficult syntheses of molecules for preclinical drug studies with its commercial manufacturing skills. Dipharma plans to install equipment allowing Kalexsyn to make larger volumes of molecules for clinical trials. Kalexsyn was formed in 2003 by two former Pfizer chemists.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter