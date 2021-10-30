Italy’s Flamma completes API suite in the US

The Italian drug outsourcing firm Flamma has commissioned a production suite at its facility in Malvern, Pennsylvania, for high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Flamma acquired the facility in 2019 from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to establish a manufacturing foothold in the US. The site can produce APIs for early-stage clinical development. The company says it employs 35 people in the US.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter