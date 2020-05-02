J&J picks Emergent to make COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson has hired Emergent BioSolutions as a US manufacturing partner for its lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Under the pact, worth about $135 million, Emergent will make the vaccine’s active ingredient starting later this year at its facility in Baltimore. J&J also signed a deal to use capacity at Catalent’s biologic drug facility in Bloomington, Indiana. J&J has a plan to produce 1 billion doses of its adenovirus-based vaccine.
