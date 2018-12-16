Japan’s AGC buys drug chemical plant in Spain

AGC, a Japanese glass, chemical, and high-tech materials firm, will acquire Malgrat Pharma Chemicals, an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) maker in Catalonia, Spain, from Boehringer Ingelheim. The acquisition will give AGC its first US Food and Drug Administration–registered site in Europe. Earlier this year, AGC announced a near-10-fold increase in production capacity at its API plant in Chiba, Japan, expected to come on line by the end of next year.
