Japan’s AGC invests in US, European biologics

AGC will invest a total of almost $20 million in biologics contract manufacturing facilities in the US and Denmark. The Japanese firm will add a 500 L mammalian cell bioreactor in Seattle and a purification line in Copenhagen. The projects are set to be completed next year. AGC, the former Asahi Glass, got the facilities in 2017, when it bought the Danish firm CMC Biologics as part of a push into the life sciences.
