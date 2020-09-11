Johnson Matthey re-ups Sarepta supply contract

The British chemical company Johnson Matthey has landed a 5-year extension of a contract with Sarepta Therapeutics to supply starting materials for the drug firm’s phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) and peptide PMO drug candidates for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Matthey will produce the PMO materials at facilities in West Deptford, New Jersey, and Devens, Massachusetts.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter