Johnson Matthey to shutter Pennsylvania facility

Johnson Matthey says it will close its drug chemical plant in Conshohocken, Pa., by the end of the year, claiming the facility does not comport with a focus on “complex, high-value, low-volume specialty products” in its health care business. The British firm more than doubled its controlled-substance manufacturing capacity when it acquired the plant from Lonza in 2011. The closure will eliminate 80 jobs, according to Matthey.
