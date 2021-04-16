KD Pharma nets cannabinoid manufacturing assets

KD Pharma has acquired assets from an undisclosed Swiss cannabinoid maker, a move that the drug services firm says will add technology for producing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) based on phytocannabinoids and other plant extracts. Separately, KD has licensed a cannabinoid extraction method from Herbolea Biotech. It targets having a production facility on line by the end of the year. Last month, KD acquired the production assets of the former API maker Rohner in Basel, Switzerland.
