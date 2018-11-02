Kingchem acquires U.S. manufacturing assets﻿﻿﻿

The custom chemical maker Kingchem Life Science has acquired Apiscent Labs, a Milwaukee-area fragrance and pharmaceutical chemical company. Kingchem bought the firm out of receivership with a bid of $1.2 million. Kingchem is based in the U.S. but does its manufacturing and R&D in China. The company is acquiring U.S. assets at a time when several drug service firms in Europe and Asia have done the same, including China’s Porton Pharma Solutions, which acquired J-Star Research last year.
