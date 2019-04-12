LakePharma and Twist team up for antibody services

LakePharma, a biologic-drugs contract service firm, and Twist Bioscience, a DNA synthesis provider, are combining services in antibody discovery and development. Under the agreement, LakePharma will have access to Twist’s antibody discovery and optimization platforms, including one that focuses on antibodies against G protein–coupled receptor targets. Twist will have access to LakePharma’s discovery and development services.
