Outsourcing

Lonza to add large-scale dosage-form services

by Rick Mullin
July 14, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 25
Lonza plans to spend over $500 million to build a commercial-scale fill-and-finish facility for biologic drugs at a site in Stein, Switzerland. The drug services company launched its dosage-form drug business in Basel, Switzerland, in 2016, for injectable and infusible versions of antibodies, drug conjugates, peptides, and small molecules, mostly at clinical scale. Lonza has since added dosage-form services at its plants in Visp, Switzerland, and Guangzhou, China. It acquired the Stein site from Novartis in 2019.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

