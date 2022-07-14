Lonza to add large-scale dosage-form services

Lonza plans to spend over $500 million to build a commercial-scale fill-and-finish facility for biologic drugs at a site in Stein, Switzerland. The drug services company launched its dosage-form drug business in Basel, Switzerland, in 2016, for injectable and infusible versions of antibodies, drug conjugates, peptides, and small molecules, mostly at clinical scale. Lonza has since added dosage-form services at its plants in Visp, Switzerland, and Guangzhou, China. It acquired the Stein site from Novartis in 2019.
