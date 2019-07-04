Lonza adds fill and finish in a deal with Novartis

Lonza will enter the sterile drug fill-and-finish business by acquiring a Novartis facility in Stein, Switzerland. The facility includes liquid and lyophilized dosage-form capacity for clinical and commercial supply. Lonza will produce for Novartis and for third parties. The deal continues a trend among pharmaceutical services firms to build up finished-drug manufacturing capacity. Last month Catalent said it will acquire Bristol-Myers Squibb’s solid, biologics, and sterile product facility in Anagni, Italy.
