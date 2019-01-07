Lonza adds gene-editing service with CRISPR license

Lonza has licensed CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology from ERS Genomics for use in its new cell biology research division. The drug services firm is adding gene editing to improve the development of cell lines, according to Sarah Holland, head of licensing for Lonza’s biologics business. “If you are going to create and improve cell lines, you really need effective modern tools, and one of those is CRISPR-Cas9,” Holland says. The new research section plans to license another gene-editing technology in 2019, she says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter