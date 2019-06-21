Lonza to boost output of highly potent drug actives

Lonza plans to increase capacity for highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs) by adding two 4 m3 multipurpose production lines at its main site in Visp, Switzerland, by July 2020. The expansion will support a long-term manufacturing agreement with AstraZeneca as well as overall increased HPAPI demand for cancer therapies. “Oncology continues as the leading indication in biopharma,” says Lee Newton, head of Lonza’s API business.
