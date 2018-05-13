Lonza boosts biologics in New Hampshire

Lonza will expand its Portsmouth, N.H., biologics manufacturing site with the addition of multiple 6,000-L bioreactors for mammalian cell production as well as cell therapy suites that can handle projects from Phase I through commercial-scale manufacturing. The new facilities will employ single-use bioreactor technology. Lonza, an early entrant into contract biologics manufacturing, has operated the Portsmouth plant since the late 1990s.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter