Lonza builds exosome services with 2 deals

The drug services firm Lonza is getting into the exosome field by acquiring an exosome facility in Massachusetts from Codiak BioSciences and an exosome services unit in Italy from Exosomics. In the deal with Codiak, Lonza will gain access to a perfusion-based process for making exosomes; Codiak will receive $65 million in production services for its clinical-stage drug programs. The deal with Exosomics will give Lonza expertise in exosome analytics and characterization. Exosomes are lipid-membrane-enclosed vesicles secreted by cells that play a role in cell-to-cell communication.
