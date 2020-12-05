Lonza expands in the US and Switzerland

The Swiss pharmaceutical services firm Lonza says it will add 11 manufacturing suites for drug spray drying, hot-melt extrusion, and melt-spray-congeal processing in Bend, Oregon. The project is scheduled for completion in 2022. Lonza also announced a collaboration with an unnamed firm in which it will build two units in Visp, Switzerland, for creating antibody-drug conjugates. And at its oral drug development and production operations in Tampa, Florida, Lonza has added equipment for processing highly potent materials.
