Lonza expands mammalian-cell manufacturing

Citing a strong customer pipeline and increasing demand for biologic drugs, Lonza says it will invest $936 million in mammalian cell manufacturing at its plants in Visp, Switzerland, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. In Visp, the contract manufacturer will add six 20,000 L bioreactors by 2024, at a cost of $716 million. In Portsmouth, Lonza will spend $220 million to add up to eight 2,000 L bioreactors supporting clinical-to-commercial-scale manufacturing.
