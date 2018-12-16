Lonza to join biologics hub in China

Lonza will join a biomanufacturing initiative between GE Healthcare and China’s Guangzhou Development District by installing what GE calls an “off-the-shelf biologics factory” in Guangzhou. Lonza and GE will codesign the 17,000 m2 facility. The Swiss pharmaceutical services firm intends to debut antibody production there by 2020 using GE’s 1,000 and 2,000 L disposable bioreactors. The facility will offer services including cell-line construction and gene expression.
