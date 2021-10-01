Lonza to make cancer drug for Denmark’s Allarity

The pharmaceutical services firm Lonza has agreed to manufacture dovitinib, an investigational pan-tyrosine kinase inhibitor for metastatic renal cell carcinoma, for the Danish biotech firm Allarity Therapeutics. Under the contract, active ingredient production and particle reduction by micronization will take place at Lonza’s facility in Visp, Switzerland. Lonza will make the finished drug in Tampa, Florida. Novartis licensed dovitinib to Allarity in 2018 after disappointing trials as a kidney cancer drug.
