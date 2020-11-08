Lonza to manufacture AstraZeneca’s combination antibody

AstraZeneca has contracted with Lonza to manufacture its antibody to prevent and treat COVID-19. A combination of two long-acting antibodies, AZD7442 is in Phase 1 clinical trials, and AstraZeneca anticipates starting Phase 3 trials by year’s end. Under the contract, Lonza, a Swiss pharmaceutical services firm, will produce the antibodies in a new facility at its Portsmouth, New Hampshire, biologics complex in the first half of 2021.
