Lonza will sell Pennsylvania site to investors

Lonza, the Swiss drug services firm, has agreed to sell its particle size reduction and control plant in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, to a group of investors. The site includes two buildings housing nine manufacturing suites and two development suites. The new company, Microsize, employs about 45 people. Investors include Mark Bamforth, founder of Brammer Bio and Arranta Bio, and Bill Mitchell, founder of PCI Pharma Services.
