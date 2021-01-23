Lonza to sell finished dosage plants to NextPharma

Lonza will sell two plants that make liquid-filled hard capsules and softgel finished drugs to NextPharma, a drug services firm specializing in these areas. The plants in France and Scotland employ about 260 and 130 people, respectively. Lonza, which took on the operations when it bought Capsugel in 2016, intends to largely exit liquid-filled capsules and softgels for pharmaceuticals. It recently said it would invest about $96 million to expand its unfilled-capsule production by 30 billion per year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter