Quote of the Week

January 25, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 3
A year of ingenuity, adaptation, perseverance, and incalculable loss put a spotlight on science and scientists. We examine what the process taught us and how it could affect science going forward
Credit: NIAID (Micrograph); Alissa Eckert, MSMI, and Dan Higgins, MAMS (Model); Grant Bryson (Drawing); Shutterstock (all other images)
The confluence of rapidly evolving science, mixed messaging, misinformation, and flagrant politicization in the US is creating a perfect storm for eroding trust in science
C&EN spoke to researchers and scientific leaders about the good, the bad, and the uncertain ways that life has changed because of the pandemic, in the lab and beyond
In the past year, researchers worked at a breakneck pace to understand, diagnose, treat, and prevent COVID-19. These technologies were critical to their success
What the pandemic has shown us about how to redeploy our pharmaceutical arsenal
In the span of a year, more than 60 COVID-19 vaccines were put into clinical studies, and several were authorized
The chemistry community shares memories of those we lost to COVID-19
Centralized and standardized analytical data management is changing drug research and development, and all of chemistry, bit by bit
Chemistry Nobel laureate Frances Arnold and geophysicist Maria Zuber will cochair the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology