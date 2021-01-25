Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

January 25, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 3

Cover image:A year of ingenuity, adaptation, perseverance, and incalculable loss put a spotlight on science and scientists. We examine what the coronavirus taught us and how it could affect science going forward 

Credit: NIAID (Micrograph); Alissa Eckert, MSMI, and Dan Higgins, MAMS (Model); Grant Bryson (Drawing); Shutterstock (all other images) 

Volume 99 | Issue 3
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“Everyone will say they want evidence-based policy making, but they disagree on what constitutes sound science.”

Shobita Parthasarathy, director, Science, Technology, and Public Policy program, University of Michigan

Infectious disease

COVID-19: Science’s greatest test

Will public trust in science survive the pandemic?

The confluence of rapidly evolving science, mixed messaging, misinformation, and flagrant politicization in the US is creating a perfect storm for eroding trust in science

How COVID-19 has changed the culture of science

C&EN spoke to researchers and scientific leaders about the good, the bad, and the uncertain ways that life has changed because of the pandemic, in the lab and beyond

Science Concentrates

Policy

Eric Lander will be Biden’s science adviser, a cabinet-level position for the first time

Chemistry Nobel laureate Frances Arnold and geophysicist Maria Zuber will cochair the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

NEWSCRIPTS

Soothsaying science and salt gets saltier

 

Job listings

