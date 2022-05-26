Lonza strikes deal with Israel Biotech Fund

Lonza has signed a deal to provide pharmaceutical services to biotech companies in the portfolio of Israel Biotech Fund (IBF), a venture capital firm. Lonza will develop and manufacture both biologics and small molecules. It will also help IBF in its review of potential investment targets. In turn, IBF will provide Lonza with access to Israel’s biotech industry. Lonza has a similar pact with the European venture firms Forbion and BioGeneration Ventures.
