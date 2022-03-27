Lonza will supply cancer drug active cantrixil

Lonza will supply Oasmia Pharmaceutical, a Swedish oncology specialist, with TRXE-002-01, the active ingredient in Cantrixil, Oasmia’s investigational drug candidate for ovarian cancer. Lonza will provide kilogram-scale synthesis, purification, and stability testing of the molecule for clinical supply at its facility in Nansha, China. Oasmia licensed Cantrixil from the Australian firm Kazia Therapeutics after a successful Phase 1 trial.
