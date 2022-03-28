Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
10011-cover-opener.jpg
« Prev
Next »
10011-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 28, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 11

How chemical recycling technologies could play a key role in slashing the textile industry’s environmental footprint

Cover image:How chemical recycling technologies could play a key role in slashing the textile industry’s environmental footprint

Credit: Mike Reddy

Full Article
Volume 100 | Issue 11
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“If recycling just increases the total supply of fiber, we are going backwards.”

Gregory Peters, professor, Chalmers University of Technology

Green Chemistry

Transforming textiles

How chemical recycling technologies could play a key role in slashing the textile industry’s environmental footprint

The petrochemical industry’s pandemic hangover

The North American industry has seen demand recover but still faces tough logistics and high energy prices

The next generation of COVID-19 antivirals

Several firms are developing follow-ups to the Pfizer and Merck pills

  • Agriculture

    Ashok Kumar Singh on making farming in India more sustainable and improving air quality

    The director of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute discusses the quest to solve India’s straw waste–burning problem

  • Solar Power

    Periodic Graphics: How do solar panels work?

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning illuminates how solar cells generate electricity.

  • Drug Discovery

    War in Ukraine has knock-ons for drug discovery

    Ukraine and Russia were the source of up to 80% of screening compounds; reduced access could delay projects by months, experts say

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
ACS Meeting News

San Diego hosts ACS Spring 2022

The hybrid meeting was the largest since the start of the pandemic

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Statues of women, ancient and modern

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT