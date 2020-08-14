Lonza ups ʟ-asparaginase for Servier

Lonza is expanding microbial manufacturing with a new facility in Visp, Switzerland, that will serve the French drugmaker Servier and other customers. In particular, the facility will boost output of l-asparaginase, which Lonza has made for Servier since 2009. The enzyme is the basis of Servier’s chemotherapy for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a white blood cell cancer. The plant, scheduled to open by the end of 2022, should create 100 jobs, Lonza says.
