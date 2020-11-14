Mercachem acquires ADME study specialist Admescope

MercachemSyncom, a Dutch contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has acquired Admescope, a specialist in pharmaceutical absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion studies. Admescope, with dual headquarters in Finland and Sweden, employs about 40 scientists with expertise in drug metabolism, drug interactions, pharmacokinetics, and quantitative bioanalysis. Earlier this year, Mercachem acquired a pharmaceutical chemical development site in Weert, the Netherlands, from the US CDMO Alcami.
