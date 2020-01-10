MercachemSyncom acquires Alcami site

MercachemSyncom, a Dutch drug services firm, has acquired Alcami’s pharmaceutical chemical development site in Weert, the Netherlands. Founded as ChemShop in 1999, the Weert facility offers a reactor with capacities ranging from 10 to 1,000 L. Alcami recently added high-throughput X-ray powder diffraction at the site. Mercachem says the acquisition solves its problem of finding experienced development chemists.
