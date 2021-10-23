Merck boosts viral vectors in California

Merck KGaA has opened a second viral vector manufacturing facility in Carlsbad, California. The $116 million, 13,000 m2 plant will more than double the site’s commercial-scale capacity. With the new facility, Merck will operate 30 clean rooms and reactors with production capacity of up to 1,000 L. Other large pharmaceutical services companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific and Charles River Laboratories, are also ramping up viral vector services.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter