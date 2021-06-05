Moderna strikes new vaccine deals with Lonza and Thermo Fisher

Moderna has signed a new agreement with the Swiss drug services firm Lonza, which will establish a production line at its facility in Geleen, the Netherlands, to make the active ingredient for 300 million doses per year of Moderna’s COVID-19 variant vaccine candidate, which is pending regulatory approval. The plant could be running by the end of the year. Lonza agreed in May 2020 to produce Moderna’s original vaccine in Visp, Switzerland, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Moderna separately picked Thermo Fisher Scientific to fill and finish its COVID-19 vaccine in Greenville, North Carolina, starting later this year.
