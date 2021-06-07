Quote of the Week

June 7, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 21
Vaccines that are sprayed into the nose could induce mucosal immunity and help stop the spread of the coronavirus, if vaccine developers can prove that they work
Cover image:Vaccines that are sprayed into the nose could help protect us from catching and spreading the coronavirus. But first, scientists must prove that they work.
Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock
Scientists are exploring the proteins’ potential as a way to control CRISPR and reduce off-target effects
Minority Engineering Program provides students with access to resources and critical academic and social support
An accomplished mediator, the newly appointed senior director for environmental justice at the president’s Council on Environmental Quality faces a steep challenge in her first government job
Reassigning codons and tRNAs enables bacteria to resist viruses and synthesize polymers
Reversible crystallization of polyethylene glycol chains makes material tougher
Simple procedure could hasten commercialization of the low-cost power-generating devices