09921-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

June 7, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 21

Vaccines that are sprayed into the nose could induce mucosal immunity and help stop the spread of the coronavirus, if vaccine developers can prove that they work

Cover image:Vaccines that are sprayed into the nose could help protect us from catching and spreading the coronavirus. But first, scientists must prove that they work.

Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock

Volume 99 | Issue 21
Quote of the Week

“You want to have a way to control these genome-editing technologies, or else the consequences would potentially be disastrous.”

Rafael Pinilla Redondo, molecular microbiologist, University of Copenhagen

Vaccines

Intranasal vaccines aim to stop COVID-19 where it starts

Anti-CRISPR proteins could help put the brakes on gene editing

Scientists are exploring the proteins’ potential as a way to control CRISPR and reduce off-target effects

Purdue program prepares Black engineering students for success

Minority Engineering Program provides students with access to resources and critical academic and social support

  • Environment

    Cecilia Martinez on coordinating a US government push for equity

    An accomplished mediator, the newly appointed senior director for environmental justice at the president’s Council on Environmental Quality faces a steep challenge in her first government job

  • Synthetic Biology

    Rewriting bacteria’s genetic code

    Reassigning codons and tRNAs enables bacteria to resist viruses and synthesize polymers

  • Materials

    Hydrogels reinforced with rings on strings

    Reversible crystallization of polyethylene glycol chains makes material tougher

Science Concentrates

image name
Solar Power

Doping internal layers of perovskite solar cells with CO₂ reduces processing time

Simple procedure could hasten commercialization of the low-cost power-generating devices

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Cicada science and car schooling

 

