Nemus signs with Noramco for cannabinoid

Nemus Bioscience has picked the controlled-substance manufacturing specialist Noramco to scale up production of cannabidiol-valine-hemisuccinate, a cannabidiol analog Nemus licensed from the University of Mississippi. The biotech firm says the analog is more bioavailable than cannabidiol as a treatment for ocular diseases. Meanwhile, Nemus hopes this year to begin clinical trials of a related product, tetrahydrocannabinol-valine-hemisuccinate, licensed from UM and produced by Albany Molecular Research for treating glaucoma.
