Nitto to invest $225 million in oligonucleotides

Nitto Denko plans to spend about $225 million to increase capacity in its oligonucleotide contract manufacturing business by early 2023. The Japanese firm says it will expand process and analytical development at the unit’s headquarters in Milford, Massachusetts. Nitto also says it will construct a new building and oligo production line. Future plans include spending a similar amount to expand capacity for the polymer support needed to make oligos.
