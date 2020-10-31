Novartis sells Austrian injectable drug site

Novartis has agreed to sell its injectable drug manufacturing facility in Unterach, Austria, to Fareva Group, a Luxembourg-based pharmaceutical services firm. Fareva will continue to supply Novartis. In September, Novartis agreed to sell two drug manufacturing sites in Spain—a plant making ophthalmic drugs in El Masnou and a solid-dose-form site in Barberà del Vallès—to Siegfried, a Swiss pharmaceutical services contractor.
