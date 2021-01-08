Novasep to sell equipment unit to Sartorius

Novasep, a manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), will sell its chromatography equipment division to Sartorius. The deal involves operations at Novasep sites in France, the US, China, and India, with a total of about 100 employees. The division, focused on resin-based batch and intensified chromatography equipment, has collaborated with Sartorius since 2018. Novasep says it will now prioritize its API business.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter