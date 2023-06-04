Olon enters ADC arena with a $23 million investment

Olon, an Italian pharmaceutical services firm with expertise in high-potency active ingredients, will begin manufacturing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with the construction of a new plant in Milan. The $23 million facility will be dedicated to manufacturing ultrapotent compounds, which are linked to antibodies as payloads for the production of ADCs. The company expects the first phase of the project, a payload R&D area, to be completed in the first half of 2024; a production line will be installed in a second phase.
