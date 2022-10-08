Olon plans $30 million peptide expansion in Italy

Olon has announced a $30 million expansion at its therapeutic peptide facility at the Settimo Torinese biotech center in Turin, Italy. The 2-year project includes adding a manufacturing line for small-volume peptides, primarily to support early clinical development of injectable drugs, and a large-scale production line. The investment will also support the addition of an R&D team at the site dedicated to peptide development and project scale-up.
