Otsuka Chemical enters the API business

Japan’s Otsuka Chemical is entering the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market by acquiring part of Astellas Pharma’s cefixime business. Developed by Astellas, cefixime is a third-generation cephalosporin active against gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. Otsuka says it wants to apply its skills in organic and inorganic chemistry to expand further into pharmaceutical-related chemistry.
