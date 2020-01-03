Peptides International merges with New England Peptide

The investment firm Ampersand Capital has acquired Louisville, Kentucky–based Peptides International and merged it with New England Peptide, one of its portfolio companies. Peptides International will add catalog and custom synthesis services to New England Peptide’s custom design and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical peptide and antibody products. “This transaction adds meaningful scale, capabilities, customer relationships, and a similarly strong market reputation to what we have built,” says Sam Massoni, CEO of New England Peptide.
